Injury Report: S Justin Simmons does not practice Wednesday, considered day to day with knee sprain

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety Justin Simmons did not practice Wednesday and is considered day to day ahead of the Broncos' Week 10 matchup with the Titans.

Simmons suffered a knee sprain in the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Jaguars, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip) and tackle Cam Fleming (quad) also did not practice.

All three players worked on a side field with trainers during the media-viewing portion of practice.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) was among the Broncos who were limited in practice. Tyrie Cleveland (groin), Essang Bassey (hamstring) and P.J. Locke (hamstring) were also limited.

Cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) was listed as a full participant.

While outside linebacker Randy Gregory and running back Mike Boone remain on injured reserve, both players worked on a side field on Wednesday during the media-viewing portion of practice.

"He's day to day," Hackett said of Gregory. "We're going to start working him in, and we're hoping he gets back sooner rather than later. He's really doing well in the rehab room with [Head Athletic Trainer] Vince [Garcia] and all those guys. I give so much credit to our training staff. They've done a great job working with him."