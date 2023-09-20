Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3

Sep 20, 2023 at 03:43 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety Justin Simmons was among the Broncos who did not participate in Denver's Wednesday practice ahead of a Week 3 game in Miami.

Simmons (hip) joined outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) among the players who did not practice.

Simmons played all 73 of Denver's defensive snaps in Week 2. He appeared in 12 games last season and tied for the league lead in interceptions.

Tackle Garett Bolles was a limited participant with an ankle injury.

Denver will release another injury report on Thursday before announcing its Week 3 game statuses on Friday.

Advertising