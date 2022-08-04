Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: S Caden Sterns, OLB Christopher Allen among Broncos held out of Thursday practice

Aug 04, 2022 at 02:46 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety Caden Sterns and outside linebacker Christopher Allen were among the Broncos who did not participate in Thursday's training camp practice.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Sterns received "a little injection in his hip" and that the team hopes he will return to practice on Saturday. Allen, meanwhile, received a rest day as he continues to work his way back from a season-ending foot injury that he suffered in college. Allen briefly started camp on the Non-Football Injury list.

"It's just been so long since he played football," Hackett said. "For him to go out there bang a bit the other day, we just want to make sure we're resting him and slowly working him in."

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton (knee), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (throat), cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee), safety Kareem Jackson (rest) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (back/rest) also did not practice.

Hackett did not provide a timetable for Cleveland's return, saying the team would "play it by ear."

"There's a little cartilage thing going on there, so it's a little bit unique," Hackett said. "I've actually never heard of it before. Everything's fine. He'll be fine and he'll be back. It's just one of those things, because of the uniqueness of it, we just want to be sure we're good."

Safety J.R. Reed exited during practice, and safety P.J. Locke was shaken up late in practice and attended to by trainers, but he stood and walked off the field under his own power.

