Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: Russell Wilson's safety 'the No. 1 biggest priority' after suffering concussion vs. Chiefs

Dec 12, 2022 at 04:28 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

221212_injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With Russell Wilson in concussion protocol after exiting Sunday's game in the fourth quarter, the Broncos are prioritizing Wilson's health, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday.

Wilson, who suffered the head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble during the game against Kansas City, will have to progress through assessments by independent doctors before being cleared to return to practice or game action.

"We're going to do everything the way that the medical doctors say, the independent doctors," Hackett said. "… His safety is the No. 1 biggest priority for us. So we want to be sure we do what's right for him."

Hackett said he saw Wilson at UCHealth Training Center on Monday and that while Wilson "felt great," they will still ensure that he's healthy before Wilson returns to the field, whenever that may be.

"Right now, we're just concerned for his safety," Hackett said. "We want to make sure that he's healthy. So we'll take that day by day and continually talk to our medical team and to Russell."

In Wilson's stead on Sunday, the Broncos turned to fourth-year backup quarterback Brett Rypien. Rypien finished the drive with a fourth-down touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, but he later threw an interception on the Broncos' final drive. In six career games, Rypien has thrown for 536 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

The status of starting wide receiver Courtland Sutton may also be up in the air as the Broncos continue to be cautious with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 13 vs. Baltimore.

"We're going to take that day by day when it comes to his status," Hackett said. "I want to talk with the medical team. … With it being a hamstring, those things are different for everybody, so we want to be sure that we're smart with him."

Fellow wide receiver Kendall Hinton is also dealing with a hamstring injury after Sunday's game, but Hackett said the team is still working through its evaluation of the injury's severity.

Hackett also said that running back Mike Boone's ankle injury may rule him out for the final four games of the season, though he's still being assessed by the team's medical staff.

"It doesn't look good for Mike right now," Hackett said. "… We're still evaluating it and getting all the information before we move forward, but we're going to have to have another running back up."

Reinforcements from injured reserve could come before the end of the season, but Hackett said that the team must still exercise caution with outside linebacker Randy Gregory and center Lloyd Cushenberry III.

"Again, we're going day by day on that one," Hackett said. "I would love to see Randy out there. We want to see him get after the passer. Very excited about him and all the stuff that he was doing before he got injured. We want to be smart with it, but really would like to see him out there rushing the passer."

Gregory has missed nine games since suffering a knee injury in a Week 4 game vs. the Raiders, and Cushenberry has been out with a groin injury since the middle of Denver's Week 8 game vs. the Jaguars.

Related Content

news

#KCvsDEN postgame injury update: QB Russell Wilson in concussion protocol after exiting Week 14 game vs. Chiefs

Running back Mike Boone, wide receiver Kendall Hinton and outside linebacker Jake Martin also suffered injuries during the game.

news

Injury Report: Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos questionable for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Both players returned to practice on Friday.

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones does not practice Thursday with shoulder injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus was a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday due to a quad injury.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton's chances of playing vs. Chiefs 'not looking good' due to hamstring injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus did not practice due to a quad injury.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton 'day to day' with hamstring injury

Sutton is the Broncos' leading receiver with 52 receptions for 688 yards and a touchdown.

news

#DENvsBAL postgame injury update: WR Courtland Sutton suffers hamstring injury

Sutton was targeted once before suffering the injury.

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy returns to practice, questionable to play vs. Ravens

"He'll be a game-time decision," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jeudy.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams returns to practice for Broncos

Williams had not participated in practice since suffering a knee injury during the Broncos' Week 10 matchup against the Titans.

news

Injury Report: Broncos hoping WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler can return on Sunday vs. Ravens

Additionally, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones did not practice Wednesday due to an illness.

news

Injury Report: Broncos hope to begin process to return RB Mike Boone from injured reserve

Additionally, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said outside linebacker Randy Gregory "might need a little bit more time" on injured reserve.

news

#DENvsCAR live injury updates: LB Dakota Allen ruled out with hamstring injury

The Broncos signed Allen off the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 22.

Advertising