Injury Report: Russell Wilson returns to practice as limited participant

Dec 15, 2022 at 02:29 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After not participating in practice Wednesday due to a concussion, quarterback Russell Wilson returned to practice for the Broncos on Thursday as a limited participant.

Wilson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering his injury against the Chiefs.

"We're taking it day by day and just going through the protocol like we should," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

Hackett noted that Wilson and quarterback Brett Rypien will both get reps during practice to ensure that they are prepared to play Sunday against the Cardinals.

"We're playing it day by day, minute by minute, and we're making sure that [Wilson's] right and we're making sure we're getting 'Ryp' ready also," Hackett said.

Hackett also said that defensive end Dre'Mont Jones is seeing a specialist about the hip injury he suffered during the Broncos' game against the Chiefs, and he did not practice.

"He's another guy that's day by day," Hackett said. "We're just checking through everything and making sure we're doing what's right for him."

After returning to practice for the first time since being placed on injured reserve, Hackett noted that outside linebacker Randy Gregory looked good and has a chance to play Sunday.

"[Gregory] looked good," Hackett said. "It was great to see him out there. He runs around so well, and he was excited to be out there with the guys, so we really love seeing him out there. He's progressing well; I'm excited to see him hopefully on Sunday."

Offensive lineman Billy Turner also returned to practice Wednesday, and Hackett said that for players who have missed a lot of time, the team wants to make sure they are fully ready before coming back.

"That's always a unique situation," Hackett said. "We want to be sure that they're in shape. They've been doing a great job, our medical team, our trainers — everybody's been getting them ready so that they can jump right back in to be able to play a game, but we want to be smart with them and make sure they're in the right mindset, and they feel like they can play the whole game, but every guy's a little but different. Billy looks good out there, and he's feeling ready to go out there and play."

Additionally, wide receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) did not practice.

Fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/knee), kicker Brandon McManus (quad - right) and guard Dalton Risner (shoulder) were limited, while safety Kareem Jackson (not injury related - rest), long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist), wide receiver Brandon Johnson (hip) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder) were full.

