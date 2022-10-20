Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: Russell Wilson remains limited participant, looked 'very good' throwing the football

Oct 20, 2022 at 03:18 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Quarterback Russell Wilson remained a limited practice participant on Thursday, and he took part in throwing drills during the media-observation period of practice as Denver approaches a Week 7 meeting with the Jets.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson looked "very good" throwing the football on Wednesday, but he declined to share the split of practice reps.

"We want to be sure that we're taking care of Russ, making sure that he's getting ready for the game," Hackett said.

While Hackett said Wednesday he would be the one to make the final determination regarding whether Wilson would play against New York, he noted Thursday that there will be a series of conversations ahead of the decision.

"First and foremost, it's Russell," said Hackett of whom he will speak to about Wilson's status. "I want to be sure I'm talking with him, communicating with him, making sure that he's in a good mindset, that he's in a good place that he can go play high-caliber football. Obviously the medical team is huge. We want to make sure we do right by the doctors. They're the ones that understand everything that's going on. And then [General Manager] George Paton. Those are really the people that we're talking [to]. We're [having] a very open dialogue and making sure we can put somebody out there that's healthy and that can go out there and play at a high level."

Guard/center Quinn Meinerz (foot), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) all improved to limited participants. Jewell had not practiced since suffering an injury against the Colts. Cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring) remained out of practice for the second consecutive day.

Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (back) was added to the report as a limited participant with a back injury.

