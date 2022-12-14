Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol and does not practice, will work through 'increased physical activity'

Dec 14, 2022 at 03:07 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Quarterback Russell Wilson did not practice Wednesday and remains in concussion protocol, but Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he will start to increase his physical activity.

Hackett noted that Wilson's progression and increase in physical activity will adhere to the NFL's protocol.

"We're just following the protocol exactly how we need to and making sure we increase his physical activity appropriately as the NFL has listed it out," Hackett said.

Wilson participated in the team's stretch on Wednesday and did some light throwing.

In terms of Wilson's status to play Sunday, Hackett said that the decision will start with the medical staff's recommendation.

"In the end, his safety is what matters most to us," Hackett said. "We want to be sure that we're taking care of him and his well-being, and we're doing what's right for Russell. It always starts right away with the medical department — we've got a really good medical department. The independent neurologists — we're going to be sure we're in constant communication with them. He's being monitored by everybody, and we'll go from there. We'll talk with him, and it will be an organizational decision."

If Wilson is unable to play, Hackett confirmed that quarterback Brett Rypien will start against the Cardinals. In relief of Wilson in Week 14, Rypien threw four passes for 16 yards and a touchdown, as well as one interception. Hackett noted that Rypien did a good job stepping in for Wilson and that the team will work to prepare him throughout the week in the event that he has to play Sunday.

"From an improvement standpoint, let's get him out in practice and let's get him back in the groove so that he can go out there and execute," Hackett said. "He did a good job [against] the Jets; there's things that he can correct, and he knows that, and we'll see where he goes."

Additionally, wide receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (hip) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/knee), kicker Brandon McManus (quad), guard Dalton Risner (shoulder) and safety Kareem Jackson (not injury related - rest) were limited participants, while long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist), wide receiver Brandon Johnson (hip) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder) were full.

