Injury Report: Russell Wilson 'looks good' in Thursday practice, remains day to day ahead of matchup with Jaguars

Oct 27, 2022 at 09:15 AM
Aric DiLalla

LONDON — Russell Wilson made more progress on Thursday toward a return to game action for the Broncos, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.

"He had a good day of practice today," Hackett said following the team's practice at Harrow School. "[He] looks good, and we're just going to keep on monitoring it day to day and make sure he's OK."

Hackett did not disclose whether Wilson would play on Sunday against the Jaguars.

"We'll find out," Hackett said. "It's day to day. Want to be sure 'Ryp' [Brett Rypien] and Josh [Johnson] are both ready at the same time."

Wilson remained listed as limited on the Broncos' injury report on Thursday.

Nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant after missing Wednesday's practice.

Cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (groin), tackle Cam Fleming (quad) and safety Caden Sterns (hip) did not practice again on Thursday.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) also remained limited.

