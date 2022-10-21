Injury Report: Russell Wilson listed as questionable for Broncos' matchup with Jets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Quarterback Russell Wilson is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said "it'll probably be [a] game-time" decision whether he plays.

"He's day to day up to this point," Hackett said Friday.

Hackett said Wilson looked good during practice this week.

"He's a grinder," Hackett said. "He works hard, he's tough. That's who he is. He fights through everything."

Both Wilson and Brett Rypien received reps with the starters on Friday, though Hackett declined to identify how he split the reps. Wilson was listed as a limited participant for the third consecutive day.

Hackett said the Broncos did have the ability to tailor the offense, in case the team needs to adjust its system to account for Wilson's injury.

"We can always adjust anything to make sure we've got the best scenario out there," Hackett said. "We just want to make sure he can protect himself; I think that's the most important thing."

Hackett said the Broncos would also consider the larger picture as they make a decision about Wilson's status. Hackett previously said he would make the final decision but would consult with Wilson, the team's medical staff and General Manager George Paton.

"We try to look at everything," Hackett said. "Obviously we want to win a football game this week, and we want to put ourselves in the best position to do that. So we'll do the right thing there, and then you're always looking at what's ahead. We know we have a lot of football left. That's the important thing to look at. There's a long season still ahead."

Hackett said Rypien has "gotten better" during the week and noted that he received valuable reps, regardless of if he starts.

Defensive end DeShawn Williams (back), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and guard/center Quinn Meinerz (foot) are also listed as questionable. Williams was the only player who did not practice in a limited capacity. He was added to the injury report on Thursday and did not practice on Friday.