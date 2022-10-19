Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: Russell Wilson 'feeling better every day,' hoping to play vs. Jets

Oct 19, 2022 at 02:43 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson said he's hoping to play on Sunday against the Jets as he battles a hamstring injury.

"I'm feeling better," Wilson said Wednesday. "I'm feeling better every day. Obviously it happened Monday night, but I heal quick."

Wilson said he's "doing everything [he] can" to be ready to play against the Jets.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett also said he's hopeful Wilson will be able to play.

"Yeah, of course," Hackett said. "With him, he's a very tough competitor. He's going to do every single thing that he can to get on that field."

Hackett said he would be the one to determine whether Wilson is able to play on Sunday.

Wilson was listed as a limited participant on the Broncos' injury report. Denver held a walkthrough, so the report is an estimation.

Cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and guard/center Quinn Meinerz (foot) were listed as non-participants.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (shoulder), cornerback Damarri Mathis (knee), safety Caden Sterns (hip), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/ebow) were also estimated as limited participants.

Running back Melvin Gordon III (neck/ribs) and tight end Eric Saubert (thigh) were listed as full.

