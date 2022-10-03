Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: Russell Wilson estimated as limited participant, expected to play vs. Colts

Oct 03, 2022 at 03:51 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Week5_Injury_Monday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos did not practice on Monday ahead of their "Thursday Night Football" meeting with the Colts, but quarterback Russell Wilson was among the players listed as limited on the team's estimated injury report.

"[Wilson] got dinged up in the game, and he's just a little sore today," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Monday, "and we're going to be sure to take care of him and get him treatment throughout the week."

Hackett said the Broncos expect Wilson (shoulder - right) to play on "Thursday Night Football" against the Colts.

"Right now, he's playing," Hackett said.

Seven players were estimated as non-participants, including running back Javonte Williams (knee), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), outside linebackers Randy Gregory (knee), Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and Aaron Patrick (concussion) and safeties P.J. Locke (concussion) and Caden Sterns (hip/chest).

Hackett confirmed Williams would miss the remainder of the 2022 season, and he noted Gregory would miss some time.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), cornerbacks K'Waun Williams (wrist) and Darius Phillips (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (ankle), running back Melvin Gordon III (neck) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) were also estimated as limited participants.

Denver will hold multiple walkthroughs on Tuesday before a small practice on Wednesday, according to Hackett.

The Broncos will release another practice participation report on Tuesday before announced their game statuses on Wednesday.

Related Content

news

#DENvsLV postgame injury update: RB Javonte Williams and OLB Randy Gregory suffer knee injuries against Raiders

Safety P.J. Locke also left the game with a concussion.

news

Injury Report: D.J. Jones, Dalton Risner questionable for Week 4 matchup vs. Raiders

D.J. Jones has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, but the Broncos will continue to monitor him ahead of Sunday's game.

news

Injury Report: G Dalton Risner, OLB Randy Gregory return to practice on Thursday for Broncos

news

Injury Report: D.J. Jones, Dalton Risner among Broncos held out of Wednesday's practice ahead of matchup with Raiders

Four Broncos starters did not practice on Wednesday as Denver turns its attention toward its first division battle of the season.

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones in concussion protocol after injury vs. 49ers

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett also noted that OLB Baron Browning is doing well after leaving the game with a knee injury.

news

#SFvsDEN live injury updates: OLB Baron Browning, DT D.J. Jones questionable to return

Browning suffered a knee injury, while Jones experienced a head injury.

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy returns to practice, among 10 Broncos listed as questionable for matchup with 49ers

"He's doing a good job," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jeudy. "He's doing everything he can. He wants to be out there. He wants to be out there for the team. We'll see, continually, day by day."

news

Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II among four Broncos starters to return to practice

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (rib/shoulder) did not practice for Denver, and the Broncos had 10 players listed as limited.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II do not practice Wednesday, remain day to day ahead of Week 3 matchup with 49ers

"We've got a lot of positive news from the standpoint of where they are right now," HC Nathaniel Hackett said of Jeudy and Surtain. "We've just got to make sure we're smart with it."

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II 'day to day' after suffering injuries vs. Texans

The Broncos received "good news" on the two players' statuses, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

#HOUvsDEN postgame injury update: WR Jerry Jeudy and CB Pat Surtain II ruled out after exiting game

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that the team will further evaluate Jeudy and Surtain on Monday.

Advertising