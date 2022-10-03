Injury Report: Russell Wilson estimated as limited participant, expected to play vs. Colts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos did not practice on Monday ahead of their "Thursday Night Football" meeting with the Colts, but quarterback Russell Wilson was among the players listed as limited on the team's estimated injury report.

"[Wilson] got dinged up in the game, and he's just a little sore today," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Monday, "and we're going to be sure to take care of him and get him treatment throughout the week."

Hackett said the Broncos expect Wilson (shoulder - right) to play on "Thursday Night Football" against the Colts.

"Right now, he's playing," Hackett said.

Seven players were estimated as non-participants, including running back Javonte Williams (knee), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), outside linebackers Randy Gregory (knee), Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and Aaron Patrick (concussion) and safeties P.J. Locke (concussion) and Caden Sterns (hip/chest).

Hackett confirmed Williams would miss the remainder of the 2022 season, and he noted Gregory would miss some time.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), cornerbacks K'Waun Williams (wrist) and Darius Phillips (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (ankle), running back Melvin Gordon III (neck) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) were also estimated as limited participants.

Denver will hold multiple walkthroughs on Tuesday before a small practice on Wednesday, according to Hackett.