Injury Report: Ronald Darby returns to practice, Lloyd Cushenberry III held out for minor knee injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Ronald Darby returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 8, when he suffered a chest contusion while defending a deep pass to Courtland Sutton.
Center Lloyd Cushenberry III missed a second consecutive practice due to a knee injury, which Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said is "nothing serious." Defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer (leg) also did not practice after suffering an injury near the end of Tuesday's practice.
Wide receivers KJ Hamler (knee) and Tyrie Cleveland (throat), inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow), guard Netane Muti (knee) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (excused absence) also did not practice.
"[Hamler's] been working so hard, and it's such a unique injury with what he had, that we just want to be sure that we're smart with it," Hackett said. "Yes, we want him out there, but we don't want to have any setbacks or anything like that."
Center Luke Wattenberg (ankle) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) did individual work on a side field but did not participate in team drills.