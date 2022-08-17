Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: Ronald Darby returns to practice, Lloyd Cushenberry III held out for minor knee injury

Aug 17, 2022 at 12:51 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220817_Injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Ronald Darby returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 8, when he suffered a chest contusion while defending a deep pass to Courtland Sutton.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III missed a second consecutive practice due to a knee injury, which Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said is "nothing serious." Defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer (leg) also did not practice after suffering an injury near the end of Tuesday's practice.

Wide receivers KJ Hamler (knee) and Tyrie Cleveland (throat), inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow), guard Netane Muti (knee) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (excused absence) also did not practice.

"[Hamler's] been working so hard, and it's such a unique injury with what he had, that we just want to be sure that we're smart with it," Hackett said. "Yes, we want him out there, but we don't want to have any setbacks or anything like that."

Center Luke Wattenberg (ankle) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) did individual work on a side field but did not participate in team drills.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Lloyd Cushenberry III and Luke Wattenberg held out of practice, Marquiss Spencer exits late

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team was "resting [Cushenberry] up [and] just making sure he's good."

news

Injury Report: Broncos remain hopeful OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner will be ready Week 1

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith is expected to miss four to six weeks with an elbow injury.

news

#DALvsDEN injury updates: ILB Jonas Griffith leaves game with elbow injury

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered an elbow injury on the first series against the Cowboys.

news

Injury Report: Melvin Gordon III withheld from Wednesday practice as Broncos 'just taking care of his foot'

"We want to make sure [Gordon's] primed and ready for the season," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton dealing with 'little' shoulder issue, Ronald Darby 'day to day' with chest contusion

"[Courtland Sutton's] got a little shoulder thing we're just working through," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams, DT D.J. Jones among Broncos to return to practice

news

Injury Report: G Netane Muti being evaluated for knee injury

news

Injury Report: Broncos eyeing Week 1 return for OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner, who are 'on track' in recoveries

"They're right on track, and we want those guys for Week 1," Hackett said.

news

Injury Report: S Caden Sterns, OLB Christopher Allen among Broncos held out of Thursday practice

news

Injury report: KJ Hamler, Greg Dulcich take team reps during Broncos' jog-through practice

news

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss 2022 season with knee injuries

Both players suffered their injuries during Tuesday's practice.

Advertising