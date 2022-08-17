Injury Report: Ronald Darby returns to practice, Lloyd Cushenberry III held out for minor knee injury

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III missed a second consecutive practice due to a knee injury, which Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said is "nothing serious." Defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer (leg) also did not practice after suffering an injury near the end of Tuesday's practice.

"[Hamler's] been working so hard, and it's such a unique injury with what he had, that we just want to be sure that we're smart with it," Hackett said. "Yes, we want him out there, but we don't want to have any setbacks or anything like that."