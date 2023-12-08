Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: RB Samaje Perine questionable for Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Chargers

Dec 08, 2023 at 02:43 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the Broncos' top backfield options is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers.

Running back Samaje Perine (knee) did not practice on Friday after being listed as a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

Perine, who has rushed 37 times for 174 yards and caught 35 passes for 342 yards, is the only Broncos player who was assigned a game status.

The following players were all full participants in Friday's practice: DE Zach Allen (elbow), OLB Baron Browning (wrist), TE Chris Manhertz (NIR - rest), T Mike McGlinchey (back), WR Marvin Mims Jr. (ribs), DT Mike Purcell (NIR - rest), CB Pat Surtain II (knee) and S Delarrin Turner-Yell (back).

The Broncos are slated to face the Chargers at 2:25 p.m. MT on Sunday on CBS.

