Injury Report: RB Javonte Williams returns to Broncos practice ahead of Week 5

Oct 05, 2023 at 03:13 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos near a Week 5 matchup with the Jets, starting running back Javonte Williams returned to practice on Thursday.

Williams (quad) was listed as a limited participant after being held out of Wednesday's practice. The North Carolina product exited Denver's Week 4 game with his injury.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) also took steps forward, as they were both full participants on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

Jewell did not practice last week and missed Denver's Week 4 win.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) and safety Justin Simmons (hip) remained limited participants.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning, who was designated to return to practice but remains on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform, remained a limited participant as he returns from a knee injury.

Safety P.J. Locke, who was also designated to return to practice, was removed from the injury report. According to NFL rules, a player who is designated to return and is a full participant during the first practice of the week may be removed from the report if his status remains the same in ensuing practices. If the player's practice status changes, he must then be listed on the report.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory (not injury related - team decision) did not practice again on Thursday.

