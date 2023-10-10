Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: RB Javonte Williams improves to full practice participant ahead of Week 6 game vs. Chiefs

Oct 10, 2023 at 03:30 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' starting running back has seemingly taken another step toward a return to game action.

Running back Javonte Williams (quad) improved to a full participant during Tuesday's walkthrough after being estimated as a limited participant on Monday.

Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton said Williams was "close" to playing against the Jets in Week 5.

"Look, had that been a playoff game or we felt like we had to have him, I think that he could've gone," Payton said Tuesday. "But [there was] the risk of possibly having a setback, and we just felt like that was too much."

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) and safety Justin Simmons (hip) remained limited.

Inside linebacker Justin Strnad was added to the report as a limited participant with a back injury. Outside linebacker Frank Clark was also added to the report, as he did not practice with an illness.

"We'll see if he's ready tomorrow," Payton said of Clark.

Tight end Greg Dulcich was listed as a limited participant in his return to practice. He remains on injured reserve, but his 21-day practice window began on Tuesday.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (Reserve/PUP) also remained limited.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) did not practice on Tuesday after being estimated as a non-participant on Monday, as well.

