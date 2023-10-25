Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: RB Dwayne Washington the only Bronco to not practice ahead of matchup vs. Chiefs

Oct 25, 2023 at 03:17 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos prepare for a rematch with the Chiefs, nearly every player on their active roster participated in their initial practice of the week.

Running back Dwayne Washington (knee) was the sole player who did not practice, and safety Justin Simmons (hip) was the only Bronco to be limited.

Washington has been a key contributor for the Broncos, playing more than 100 special teams snaps in the six games in which he's seen action.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (wrist) remained listed on the injury report but was a full participant.

The Broncos face the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2:25 p.m. MT on CBS.

