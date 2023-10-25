Injury Report: RB Dwayne Washington the only Bronco to not practice ahead of matchup vs. Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos prepare for a rematch with the Chiefs, nearly every player on their active roster participated in their initial practice of the week.

Running back Dwayne Washington (knee) was the sole player who did not practice, and safety Justin Simmons (hip) was the only Bronco to be limited.

Washington has been a key contributor for the Broncos, playing more than 100 special teams snaps in the six games in which he's seen action.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (wrist) remained listed on the injury report but was a full participant.