Injury Report: Randy Gregory returns to practice after rest day

Aug 25, 2022 at 02:28 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220825_injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Randy Gregory returned to practice on Thursday after receiving a rest day on Wednesday, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.

"You look at kind of how we did the training camp, the two-on, the one-off, going that way," Hackett said. "He hasn't played a lot of football in a long time. He hasn't had OTAs, he hasn't had much, so we just want to keep working him in the right way."

Hackett added that his main priority is to have Gregory be ready against Seattle.

"The only thing that matters is Week 1," Hackett said. "We want him ready to rock [in] Week 1."

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (throat) did some rehab work during practice, and Hackett noted that he is still in the running for a roster spot.

"Unfortunate incident what happened to him, and he's done everything that we've asked," Hackett said. "He's worked and done anything and everything he could think of. We'll just continually evaluate him and everybody else, and we'll see where it lies at the end."

Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow), guard Netane Muti (knee) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) worked on a side field. Cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) did not practice.

