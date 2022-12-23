Injury Report: Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton among Broncos questionable for Week 16 matchup with Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Randy Gregory is among the Broncos who are questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Gregory (knee), tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back/foot), running back Latavius Murray (foot), cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/foot) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) are all questionable for the Christmas Day game.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Gregory did not practice this week after making his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

Hackett said Gregory could still potentially play, but he added the Broncos are "going to play it safe" with their pass rusher.

"We want to be sure we take care of him," Hackett said. "He's been sore after the game. It'd been a while since he had played. He's done a great job in the meetings, done a great job getting his knee right and his mind right. We're excited, and we hope he's going to be able to get out there, but that'll be more of a game-time decision."

Murray, Risner and Williams all returned to practice as limited participants on Friday after not practicing on Thursday. Sutton was limited for the third consecutive day. Anderson was added to the report on Friday with an ankle injury and did not practice.