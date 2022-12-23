Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton among Broncos questionable for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Dec 23, 2022 at 01:58 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Randy Gregory is among the Broncos who are questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Gregory (knee), tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back/foot), running back Latavius Murray (foot), cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/foot) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) are all questionable for the Christmas Day game.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Gregory did not practice this week after making his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

Hackett said Gregory could still potentially play, but he added the Broncos are "going to play it safe" with their pass rusher.

"We want to be sure we take care of him," Hackett said. "He's been sore after the game. It'd been a while since he had played. He's done a great job in the meetings, done a great job getting his knee right and his mind right. We're excited, and we hope he's going to be able to get out there, but that'll be more of a game-time decision."

Murray, Risner and Williams all returned to practice as limited participants on Friday after not practicing on Thursday. Sutton was limited for the third consecutive day. Anderson was added to the report on Friday with an ankle injury and did not practice.

If Sutton is able to play, he would make his return to the field after suffering an injury against Baltimore.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: OLB Randy Gregory does not practice Thursday, Broncos hope he can play vs. Rams

Guard Dalton Risner and running back Latavius Murray were also among the players who did not practice.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton returns to practice for Broncos

Additionally, guard/center Quinn Meinerz practiced after leaving Sunday's game with an eye injury.

news

Injury Report: WR Courtland Sutton 'potentially available' to play vs. Rams

Additionally, offensive lineman Tom Compton will be day to day with a back injury.

news

#AZvsDEN postgame injury update: G/C Quinn Meinerz day to day with eye injury

Additionally, offensive lineman Tom Compton suffered a back injury during the game.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson passes NFL concussion protocol, will not play vs. Cardinals

"As an organization, we've decided to give him another week to get ready so he's ready to go for the Los Angeles Rams," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson returns to practice as limited participant

Additionally, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones is seeing a hip specialist after suffering an injury during the Broncos' game against the Chiefs.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol and does not practice, will work through 'increased physical activity'

"We want to be sure that we're taking care of him and his well-being, and we're doing what's right for Russell," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson's safety 'the No. 1 biggest priority' after suffering concussion vs. Chiefs

"Right now, we're just concerned for his safety," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "… We'll take that day by day and continually talk to our medical team and to Russell."

news

#KCvsDEN postgame injury update: QB Russell Wilson in concussion protocol after exiting Week 14 game vs. Chiefs

Running back Mike Boone, wide receiver Kendall Hinton and outside linebacker Jake Martin also suffered injuries during the game.

news

Injury Report: Dalton Risner, D.J. Jones among Broncos questionable for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Both players returned to practice on Friday.

news

Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones does not practice Thursday with shoulder injury

Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus was a limited participant after not practicing Wednesday due to a quad injury.

Advertising