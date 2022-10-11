Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: QB Russell Wilson expected to play against Chargers

Oct 11, 2022 at 12:46 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Quarterback Russell Wilson has dealt with a shoulder injury over the past week, but Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said on Monday that Wilson "should be ready to play" against the Chargers on Monday night.

Wilson was listed as limited on the Broncos' injury report on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, but he played against the Colts on Thursday night. Praising Wilson's perseverance, Hackett noted that the team will do everything they can to ensure that he can play at full strength against the Chargers.

"I've learned in this game, everybody has something that's going on," Hackett said. "It's a very, very physical game, as we see week-in and week-out with everybody. Russell's a very tough human being, he's not going to miss anything. He wants to be out there competing for this team, so we'll just make sure that we take care of him and do the right thing to get him to as close to 100 percent as we can."

With a mini-bye after playing on "Thursday Night Football," Hackett noted that the break was valuable for not just Wilson, but all the players who needed time to rest and recover.

"It's huge for the entire team to have this much time," Hackett said. "We've been banged up a little bit, and the guys need this time to be able to reenergize themselves and get all their bodies back. I think this mini-bye comes at the perfect time for us."

The Broncos held a practice on Tuesday ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Chargers, and Wilson participated during the media-viewing portion.

