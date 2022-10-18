Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: QB Russell Wilson 'day to day' with hamstring injury

Oct 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After suffering a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers, quarterback Russell Wilson is considered "day to day," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Tuesday. He did not indicate whether Wilson will practice this week, noting that the team will further evaluate him over the next few days.

"We'll get a feel for [Wilson] throughout today and into tomorrow," Hackett said.

In the Broncos' 19-16 loss to the Chargers on Monday, Wilson completed 15 of 28 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Wilson said he played through some discomfort in trying to give the team a chance to win.

"I kind of scrambled and moved around on one [and] had to throw it away," Wilson said. "It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter, but just tried to play through it and all that stuff. I felt good moving around, running around, throwing it and everything else, especially early on, and that happened, so that was a little unfortunate, but [I was] trying to find a way to win the game."

Hackett also announced Tuesday that outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL in the game.

"Aaron Patrick, he had a torn ACL," Hackett said. "He'll be out for the season."

Patrick suffered the injury in overtime on a special teams play. After forcing the Chargers' punt returner out of bounds, Patrick collided with a person working on the sideline and then was injured trying to avoid further contact.

Patrick appeared in five games this season and recorded three tackles. In addition to taking two defensive snaps, he was a core special teams player, participating in 76 percent of the Broncos' special-teams snaps.

Additionally, Hackett said that cornerback Essang Bassey suffered a hamstring injury and "will miss some time."

Advertising