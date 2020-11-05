Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: Phillip Lindsay, Bryce Callahan return to practice, expected to play in #DENvsATL

Nov 05, 2020 at 04:05 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Running back Phillip Lindsay (foot) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (ankle) both practiced on a limited basis Thursday and are expected to play on Sunday against Atlanta.

Both players were listed as non-participants on Wednesday, but Denver's Wednesday practice report was simply an estimation, as the team did not practice.

"I think both of them should be OK for the game," Head Coach Vic Fangio said.

The Broncos, though, may be without defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

"I'm not exactly sure yet," Fangio said of Harris' status. "There's a chance that even if he's negative now and [the rest of the week], he still might not be able to play. We're sifting through all that with the league."

If Harris cannot play, the Broncos would be without their entire starting defensive line from earlier in the season, as Jurrell Casey and Mike Purcell are expected to miss the rest of the season.

"If we don't have Shelby, we're basically missing our entire starting defensive line," Fangio said. "Probably 'Sosa' [McTelvin Agim] would come up then as the fifth lineman. We've got the other four guys and we'll make do with that. We'll have DeShawn [Williams], Dre'Mont [Jones], Sylvester [Williams], D-Walker [DeMarcus Walker] and Sosa."

Fangio said guard Graham Glasgow, who is also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, will not play this week.

The statuses of cornerback A.J. Bouye (concussion) and wide recevier Diontae Spencer (shoulder) may also be in doubt, as neither player practiced Thursday.

"He won't be on the field, but that's part of the protocols — guys with a concussion cannot hit the field until Friday with the team," Fangio said of Bouye.

