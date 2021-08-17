Injury Report: Pat Surtain II exits practice early with 'a little soreness' in lower extremity

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Pat Surtain II exited practice early on Tuesday after experiencing "a little soreness in a lower extremity," Head Coach Vic Fangio said.

Surtain participated in one-on-one drills early in practice but was held out of seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 action.

"He could've kept going," Fangio said. "I just told [Head Athletic Trainer] Vince [Garcia] to keep him out."

Running back Mike Boone (quad), safety Trey Marshall (ankle), outside linebacker Von Miller (personal matter), wide receiver Tim Patrick (groin) and outside linebacker Andre Mintze (concussion) did not practice.

Fangio said Miller would return Wednesday after his baby was born late Monday night.

Cornerback Ronald Darby (illness), running back Melvin Gordon III (groin) and safety Caden Sterns (hip) returned to practice after missing Monday's session.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton continues to participate in team drills as he recovers from the ACL tear that ended his 2020 season, and Fangio said he hopes to see Sutton make a jump before the season.

"Hopefully in the next few days and the next few weeks, he'll take a big step forward and feel comfortable and feel raring to go," Fangio said.

Fangio said it's possible Sutton could play Saturday against the Seahawks after being held out of the game in Minnesota. Fangio also said tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who is rehabbing from an ACL injury is "close" to being ready for game action.