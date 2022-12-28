Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: OLBs Randy Gregory and Baron Browning among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Dec 28, 2022 at 03:46 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Randy Gregory did not practice Wednesday with a knee injury as the Broncos began to prepare for their Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg said ahead of Wednesday's practice that Gregory would receive treatment on his knee during practice.

Tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), outside linebacker Baron Browning (back), tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (elbow) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) also did not practice on Wednesday.

Safety Kareem Jackson and running back Latavius Murray were given rest days and did not practice, while offensive lineman Billy Turner and defensive end DeShawn Williams did not practice for personal reasons.

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (ribs) and guard Dalton Risner (foot) were limited in practice.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated that Quinn Meinerz did not practice; he practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

