Injury Report
Injury Report: OLB Randy Gregory does not practice Thursday, Broncos hope he can play vs. Rams

Dec 22, 2022 at 02:54 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Randy Gregory did not practice for the second consecutive day due to knee soreness, but Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he hopes Gregory will be ready to play in Sunday's game against the Rams.

"He's just dealing with soreness with his knee," Hackett said. "We're hoping that he's going to be able to play."

Gregory returned in Week 15 against the Cardinals after not playing since Week 4, and he played 35 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps.

Guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back/foot) did not practice Thursday, and Hackett noted that the team is being cautious with him and hopes he can play Sunday.

"We're being cautious right now," Hackett said. "We want to take it day to day. We're hoping that he's going to be good to go and ready to rock, but we just want to be smart with him, especially because we're going in [to practice inside] on the turf."

Additionally, wide receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring), cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/knee) and running back Latavius Murray (foot) did not practice, while wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) was limited again.

Hackett noted that Williams and Murray were also held out as a precaution because the team practiced indoors on turf.

Safety Kareem Jackson (not injury related – rest) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (wrist) were full participants.

