Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto ruled out for Week 16 matchup vs. Patriots

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without outside linebacker Nik Bonitto for at least another game.

Denver ruled Bonitto out on its final injury report of the week, which the team released Friday afternoon.

Bonitto, who has not played since suffering a knee injury against the Chargers on Dec. 10, was the lone player on Denver's active roster to be ruled out.

Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot) and tackle Alex Palczewski (knee) were both ruled out, but both players remain on injured reserve. Dulcich did not practice on Friday, while Palczewski was a full participant.

Defensive tackle Mike Purcell (NIR - rest), tight end Chris Manhertz (NIR - rest), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (ankle) and running back Samaje Perine (NIR - rest) were all full participants on Friday and were not assigned game statuses. The lack of a game status indicates a player will be available to play.