Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto returns to practice ahead of matchup vs. Chargers

Dec 27, 2023 at 03:12 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the first time since suffering a knee injury against the Chargers, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto participated in practice for the Broncos.

Bonitto was a limited participant in Denver's Wednesday practice as the Broncos prepare for a Week 17 matchup with the Chargers.

The second-year player last played in Week 14, when he suffered his injury in the first half of Denver's win. Bonitto has posted seven sacks this season, which ranks second on the team. Only Jonathon Cooper, with 7.5 sacks, has recorded more for the Broncos. Bonitto also leads the Broncos in tackles for loss with 11.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (concussion) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (concussion) both did not practice Wednesday. 

"It's hard to give you levels, but it was a good day today," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Sutton. "But he's in [concussion] protocol, and hopefully each day there's some progress."

Running backs Samaje Perine (not injury related - rest) and Dwayne Washington (illness) also did not practice.

Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot), who remains on injured reserve, did not practice on Wednesday and has not practiced since Dec. 13.

Tackle Alex Palczewski (knee), who also remains on IR, was a full participant. He was a full participant in the final two practices ahead of Week 16 but was not activated from IR.

