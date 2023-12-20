Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: OLB Nik Bonitto does not practice Wednesday, 'feeling better' in rehab from knee injury

Dec 20, 2023 at 03:10 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto did not practice Wednesday as the Broncos began to prepare for a Week 16 matchup with the New England Patriots.

Bonitto (knee) was one of two players on the Broncos' active roster to not practice. The second-year outside linebacker suffered an injury against the Chargers in Week 14 and did not practice ahead of Denver's game against the Lions.

"Optimistic," Head Coach Sean Payton said of his feeling on Bonitto's progress. "… It's going to be questionable for this game. He didn't go today, but man, I know he's feeling better. That's kind of day to day with an MCL [injury]. I know he had a good first week of rehab and recovery."

Payton said he's updated daily by Vice President of Player Health and Performance Beau Lowery on Bonitto's status.

Running back Samaje Perine (not injury related - rest) also did not practice.

Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot), who was designated for return to practice last week but remains on injured reserve, also did not practice. Head Coach Sean Payton said Monday that Dulcich "had some swelling and soreness" in his foot, but he said he expects Dulcich to return this season.

Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (ankle) was a limited participant, while tackle Alex Palczewski (knee) was also limited in his return to practice.

