Injury Report: OLB Jonathon Cooper improves to full participant ahead of Week 16 game vs. Patriots

Dec 21, 2023 at 03:05 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper improved to a full participant on Thursday as the Broncos continue to prepare for Week 16.

Cooper (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice.

Tackle Alex Palczewski (knee) also improved to a full participant after being limited, though he remains on injured reserve.

Running back Samaje Perine (NIR - rest) returned to practice on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday.

 Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot) did not practice for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Bonitto has not practiced since suffering an injury against the Chargers in Week 14.

Defensive tackle Mike Purcell (NIR - rest) and tight end Chris Manhertz (NIR - rest) were added to the Broncos' practice report. Purcell did not practice, while Manhertz was limited.

Denver will announce its game statuses on Friday for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots.

