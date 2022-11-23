Injury Report: OLB Jacob Martin among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Jacob Martin did not practice Wednesday after suffering a knee injury.

"It's something with his knee that flared up after the game," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

The Broncos acquired Martin from the Jets in Week 9, and the fifth-year player recorded his first sack as a Bronco during the team's Week 10 game against the Titans.

Defensive end Jonathan Harris (knee), cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) also did not practice.

Long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (hand), fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (knee), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (hand), running back Latavius Murray (wrist), safety Justin Simmons (knee) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle) were all limited in Wednesday's practice.

Hackett noted that the team is being cautious with Bobenmoyer as he recovers from hand surgery.