Injury Report: OLB Frank Clark and TE Greg Dulcich ruled out, WR Jerry Jeudy set to play in Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without a pair of key players in Week 2, but they will regain one of their top receiving threats.

Denver ruled out outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) for the team's Sunday matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Clark did not practice on Thursday or Friday after being limited on Wednesday, while Dulcich did not practice in each of the team's three sessions.

The Broncos, though, should benefit from the return of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The fourth-year player is set to make his season debut against Washington after he was not given a game status for the Week 2 matchup.

The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available to play.

Head Coach Sean Payton also noted that Jeudy (hamstring) would not face any limitations in the number of snaps he'll play on Sunday.

"He's healthy," Payton said. "He's good."

Jeudy was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday.