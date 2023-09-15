Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Injury Report: OLB Frank Clark and TE Greg Dulcich ruled out, WR Jerry Jeudy set to play in Week 2 vs. Washington Commanders

Sep 15, 2023 at 02:40 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230915_Jeudy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without a pair of key players in Week 2, but they will regain one of their top receiving threats.

Denver ruled out outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) for the team's Sunday matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Clark did not practice on Thursday or Friday after being limited on Wednesday, while Dulcich did not practice in each of the team's three sessions.

The Broncos, though, should benefit from the return of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The fourth-year player is set to make his season debut against Washington after he was not given a game status for the Week 2 matchup.

The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available to play.

Head Coach Sean Payton also noted that Jeudy (hamstring) would not face any limitations in the number of snaps he'll play on Sunday.

"He's healthy," Payton said. "He's good."

Jeudy was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday.

Cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) were also full participants for the second consecutive day and were not assigned game statuses.

Fri_Week2_v1

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy among Broncos to improve to full practice participants

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) also improved to full participants.
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich does not practice Wednesday ahead of Week 2

Dulcich was the only player on the Broncos' active roster who did not practice, as safety Caden Sterns was placed on injured reserve earlier Wednesday.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Riley Moss questionable for Broncos' Week 1 matchup with Raiders

"He's doing well," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Jeudy.
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich, TE Chris Manhertz improve to full participants in Broncos' Thursday practice

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) remain listed as limited participants.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy a limited participant in Broncos' Wednesday practice ahead of Week 1

Tight end Greg Dulcich was excused from practice with a "family[-related] absence."
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy to avoid short-term injured reserve

Jeudy will not be required to miss the first four games of the regular season, according to General Manager George Paton.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy leaves practice with hamstring injury, to undergo MRI

Head Coach Sean Payton said he hoped Jeudy's injury was "not anything long term."
news

Injury Report: T Mike McGlinchey, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to return to practice

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson, tight end Chris Manhertz and running back Tyler Badie also returned to practice.
news

Broncos vs. Cardinals injury updates: DT D.J. Jones ruled out with concussion

Jones was one of the defensive starters for the Broncos' preseason opener. 
news

Injury Report: CB Riley Moss expected to miss 'about four weeks' following core muscle repair

Moss underwent the procedure on Tuesday and will return to Denver this week, according to Payton.
news

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick suffers torn Achilles

Patrick will undergo surgery for the injury, but HC Sean Payton said he didn't yet know when it would occur.
Advertising