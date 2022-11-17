Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning practices for second consecutive day ahead of Week 11

Nov 17, 2022 at 03:23 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

221117_Browning_Injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second consecutive day, outside linebacker Baron Browning practiced on a limited basis.

Browning last played in Week 7 against the Jets and suffered a hip injury that has forced him to miss the last two games. He did not return to practice until this week.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that Browning remains day to day ahead of a Week 11 matchup with the Raiders.

Offensive lineman Tom Compton (back), tackle Cam Fleming (quad), guard Graham Glasgow (shoulder), inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (ankle), safety Justin Simmons (knee) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (illness) were also limited on Thursday.

Compton, who has not played this season, said he may be available this weekend and could start, serve as a backup or emergency backup or not dress for the game.

Griffith was added to the injury report, while Uwazurike returned to practice after not participating on Wednesday.

Fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), wide receivers KJ Hamler (hamstring), Kendall Hinton (shoulder) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) did not participate. Hinton was limited on Wednesday, but Hackett said the Broncos planned to have him sit out Thursday's session as they manage his injury.

Safety Kareem Jackson and defensive lineman Mike Purcell, who were both limited on Wednesday for non-injury related reasons, were full participants on Thursday.

221117_Injury_Thurs

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR KJ Hamler, CB K'Waun Williams to 'miss a few weeks' for Broncos

"I'm excited for the guys that are going to go out there and make plays, but K'Waun has done an incredible job for us," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy 'day to day' with minor ankle injury

Additionally, right tackle Billy Turner and cornerback K'Waun Williams are "week to week" with knee injuries.

news

#DENvsTEN postgame injury update: Broncos hoping WR Jerry Jeudy 'dodged a bullet' on ankle injury

Offensive tackle Billy Turner, cornerback K'Waun Williams and guard/center Graham Glasgow also suffered injuries during the game.

news

Injury Report: Baron Browning, KJ Hamler, Andrew Beck ruled out for Week 10 meeting with Titans

The Broncos also have five players who are listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee.

news

Injury Report: KJ Hamler suffers hamstring injury, held out of Thursday's practice

Fullback/tight end Andrew Beck was also added to the injury report, while safety Justin Simmons and tackle Cam Fleming returned to practice.

news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons does not practice Wednesday, considered day to day with knee sprain

Outside linebacker Baron Browning and tackle Cam Fleming also did not practice.

news

Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning day to day, C Lloyd Cushenberry III to 'miss some time'

Additionally, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that tackle Cam Fleming is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a quad injury.

news

Injury Report: C Lloyd Cushenberry III to miss 'a couple weeks' with a groin strain

The Broncos will be without their starting center as he recovers from a groin injury, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday.

news

#DENvsJAX live injury updates: C Lloyd Cushenberry III ruled out with hip injury

G Graham Glasgow came in to replace Cushenberry at center.

news

Injury Report: ILB Josey Jewell among players poised to return vs. Jaguars

Five Broncos were ruled out for the game against Jacksonville.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson 'looks good' in Thursday practice, remains day to day ahead of matchup with Jaguars

Nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant after missing Wednesday's practice.

Advertising