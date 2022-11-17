Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning practices for second consecutive day ahead of Week 11

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the second consecutive day, outside linebacker Baron Browning practiced on a limited basis.

Browning last played in Week 7 against the Jets and suffered a hip injury that has forced him to miss the last two games. He did not return to practice until this week.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that Browning remains day to day ahead of a Week 11 matchup with the Raiders.

Offensive lineman Tom Compton (back), tackle Cam Fleming (quad), guard Graham Glasgow (shoulder), inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (ankle), safety Justin Simmons (knee) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (illness) were also limited on Thursday.

Compton, who has not played this season, said he may be available this weekend and could start, serve as a backup or emergency backup or not dress for the game.

Griffith was added to the injury report, while Uwazurike returned to practice after not participating on Wednesday.

Fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), wide receivers KJ Hamler (hamstring), Kendall Hinton (shoulder) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) did not participate. Hinton was limited on Wednesday, but Hackett said the Broncos planned to have him sit out Thursday's session as they manage his injury.