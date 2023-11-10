Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning, G Ben Powers remain full practice participants ahead of Week 10

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Outside linebacker Baron Browning (wrist) and guard Ben Powers (ankle) each remained full participants in the Broncos' Friday practice.

Both players were also full participants on Thursday.

Denver, which will face Buffalo on "Monday Night Football," does not have any other players listed on its injury report.

Safety Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) and cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring) did not practice for the Bills. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (concussion) and wide receiver Stefon Diggs were limited participants for Buffalo.