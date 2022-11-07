Injury Report: OLB Baron Browning day to day, C Lloyd Cushenberry III to 'miss some time'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett provided updates on several key players on Monday ahead of the Broncos' Week 10 matchup with the Titans, including that center Lloyd Cushenberry III will miss time with a groin injury while outside linebacker Baron Browning is trending in the right direction and will be day to day.

"Right now, Lloyd's going to miss some time for sure, and then Baron is going to be kind of day to day, where he's trending in the direction that we want him to be in to hopefully be able to get in this game, but we'll just have to play it by ear," Hackett said.

Browning did not play in Denver's Week 8 game against the Jaguars after suffering a hip injury, but the second-year edge rusher is expected to see an increased role upon his return to the field after the Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to Miami on Nov. 1.

With Cushenberry "going to miss some time," Hackett noted that the team will prepare both Graham Glasgow and Luke Wattenberg to step in to play center. Glasgow filled in for Cushenberry against the Jaguars, and Hackett said he was impressed with the veteran's performance.

"We'll train both of them there, but I think Graham really did a nice job," Hackett said. "I give Graham so much credit this whole season, all the way [back] to that first game versus Seattle — he had to jump in and play guard, now he's playing center. So he's been all over the place, and he hasn't skipped a beat. So we'll be good to get him going at center."

Hackett also noted that tackle Cam Fleming is progressing well in his recovery from a quad injury, and the team hopes to get him back on the field as soon as possible.