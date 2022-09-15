Injury Report: OL Billy Turner a full practice participant, Broncos expect to start Cam Fleming again at right tackle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Offensive lineman Billy Turner was listed as a full participant for Denver's Thursday practice, but the Broncos expect to start Cam Fleming at right tackle for the second consecutive game, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.

"I think it'll be Cam for this week," Hackett said. "I think right now we just want to continually work with Billy and make sure he's perfect and ready to go and confident in that knee. For us, that's kind of the most important thing, because we're going to need everybody. You never know what's going to happen in this game, so the more guys we get game experience, the more guys we have working together, it's going to be better for us as we move forward."

Turner missed the Broncos' Week 1 game as he continues to rehab from a knee injury that landed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start training camp. He has been a full participant in both practices this week after being limited last week.

Hackett said the Broncos are discussing the possibility that Turner could dress and serve as a backup for their Week 2 game against Houston.

"We're going to see where he's at, and we'll decide that as we move forward," Hackett said.

Hackett also said safety Caden Sterns will start in place of an injured Justin Simmons.

"Yeah, it looks like that's what we've decided," Hackett said. "We're excited for him. It's going to be a great opportunity for him, and he's got a lot of good game experience. We're excited."

Hackett said he expects Simmons to make his return after the mandated four-game stay on IR, which would be the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers.

"I mean, heck, he wants to go right now," Hackett said. "He finished the game on it. He's one of those guys that's resilient, so I think he'll be back very soon."

Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday after missing Wednesday's session with a back injury.

"It just popped up yesterday out of nowhere," Hackett said.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) did not practice for the second consecutive day. Hackett said Glasgow would start in Meinerz's place, and he noted that Hamler did not suffer a setback after playing in Week 1.

"I just think it's one of those things, we want to be sure we're smart with him," Hackett said. "It's a long season, so we don't want to keep rushing him in there or anything like that. It's going to be up and down for him with how dramatic that injury was. We just want to be smart."