Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: OL Billy Turner a full practice participant, Broncos expect to start Cam Fleming again at right tackle

Sep 15, 2022 at 03:19 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220915_Turner_injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Offensive lineman Billy Turner was listed as a full participant for Denver's Thursday practice, but the Broncos expect to start Cam Fleming at right tackle for the second consecutive game, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.

"I think it'll be Cam for this week," Hackett said. "I think right now we just want to continually work with Billy and make sure he's perfect and ready to go and confident in that knee. For us, that's kind of the most important thing, because we're going to need everybody. You never know what's going to happen in this game, so the more guys we get game experience, the more guys we have working together, it's going to be better for us as we move forward."

Turner missed the Broncos' Week 1 game as he continues to rehab from a knee injury that landed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start training camp. He has been a full participant in both practices this week after being limited last week.

Hackett said the Broncos are discussing the possibility that Turner could dress and serve as a backup for their Week 2 game against Houston.

"We're going to see where he's at, and we'll decide that as we move forward," Hackett said.

Hackett also said safety Caden Sterns will start in place of an injured Justin Simmons.

"Yeah, it looks like that's what we've decided," Hackett said. "We're excited for him. It's going to be a great opportunity for him, and he's got a lot of good game experience. We're excited."

Hackett said he expects Simmons to make his return after the mandated four-game stay on IR, which would be the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Chargers.

"I mean, heck, he wants to go right now," Hackett said. "He finished the game on it. He's one of those guys that's resilient, so I think he'll be back very soon."

Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday after missing Wednesday's session with a back injury.

"It just popped up yesterday out of nowhere," Hackett said.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) did not practice for the second consecutive day. Hackett said Glasgow would start in Meinerz's place, and he noted that Hamler did not suffer a setback after playing in Week 1.

"I just think it's one of those things, we want to be sure we're smart with him," Hackett said. "It's a long season, so we don't want to keep rushing him in there or anything like that. It's going to be up and down for him with how dramatic that injury was. We just want to be smart."

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee) improved to a limited participant, while cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist) remained limited.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: G Quinn Meinerz among four Broncos starters held out of Wednesday practice

news

Injury Report: Broncos evaluating Quinn Meinerz' status after hamstring injury

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett also provided a brief update on Josey Jewell and Billy Turner.

news

#DENvsSEA live injury updates: G/C Quinn Meinerz ruled out after hamstring injury

G Graham Glasgow replaced Meinerz at right guard.

news

Injury Report: Josey Jewell downgraded to out for Broncos' Week 1 opener vs. Seahawks

Jewell has not practiced since being limited on Thursday with a calf injury.

news

Injury Report: Josey Jewell doubtful, three Broncos questionable for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Hackett did not rule out the possibility of Jewell playing and said the team would continue to evaluate him over the next day.

news

Injury Report: ILB Josey Jewell 'day to day' with calf injury

Jewell did not practice with the Broncos on Friday.

news

Injury Report: Jonas Griffith a full participant, four Broncos limited in Thursday practice

Offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) were listed as limited on the Broncos' first official injury report of the 2022 season.

news

Injury Report: ILB Jonas Griffith returns to practice for Broncos

Plus, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said OL Billy Turner could play the entire game in Week 1.

news

Injury Report: WR Tyrie Cleveland returns to practice for Broncos

"We're very excited for him to get back," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

#MINvsDEN postgame injury update: WR Brandon Johnson suffers sprained ankle against Vikings

"... It's nothing crazy, my ankle [will] be good," Johnson said after the game.

news

Injury Report: Randy Gregory returns to practice after rest day

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett wants Gregory "ready to rock [in] Week 1."

Advertising