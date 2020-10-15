Injury Report: Noah Fant 'truly questionable,' A.J. Bouye doubtful for #DENvsNE

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tight end Noah Fant practiced for the second consecutive day Thursday and may be ready for the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Patriots.

Head Coach Vic Fangio said Fant participated more on Thursday than he did Wednesday and that the team will "see where he's at" ahead of Sunday's game. Fant was officially listed as limited.

"I think he's truly questionable — 50-50," Fangio said after practice.

Fant suffered an ankle injury in the second half of the Broncos' Oct. 1 game against the Jets and did not practice last week. The Broncos were slated to play the Patriots in Week 5 but the game was postponed to Week 6.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye, though, may not be ready to return from a shoulder injury that has kept him out since Week 1. Fangio said it was doubtful Bouye would play against the Patriots.

Bouye was not listed on the team's official injury report, as he remains on injured reserve. He participated in the team's stretching period and individual drills during the media-viewing period of practice.

The Broncos may have had defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones (knee) and DeMarcus Walker (calf) back this week off injured reserve as well, had the team's schedule remained the same. Before the Broncos' game against the Patriots was postponed, both players were eligible to return in Week 6.

"That's kind of one of the unintended consequences of the game being postponed," Fangio said. "If this was our normally scheduled game, they would be eligible to come back and play this week. Because last week's game was postponed, they're not."

Fangio said there's a "good chance" both players will be healthy enough to play against the Chiefs in Week 7.

Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quad), wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) and tackle Garett Bolles were the only players on the active roster not to participate during the media-viewing portion of practice.

"He had a minor family matter he needed to deal with," Fangio said of Bolles. "He came back. He was here for the meetings, he left to attend to that and then came back somewhere in the middle of practice. [It's] nothing serious."

Running back Melvin Gordon III returned to practice as a full participant after missing Wednesday's session. Quarterback Drew Lock, meanwhile, was again a full participant.

Fangio said Lock did not have any setbacks after practicing in full on Wednesday.