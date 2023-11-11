Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: No Broncos assigned game statuses for Week 10 vs. Bills

Nov 11, 2023 at 02:51 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' active roster is healthy for a "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (wrist) and guard Ben Powers (ankle) were full participants for the third consecutive practice on Saturday, and neither player was assigned a game status. The absence of a game status indicates a player will be available for that week's contest.

No other Broncos are listed on the injury report.

Buffalo, meanwhile, rule out cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring) and safety Micah Hyde (neck/stinger). Linebacker Terrel Bernard (concussion) is questionable for the game. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was added to the injury report on Friday with a back injury, was limited again but was not assigned a game status.

Denver will face Buffalo on "Monday Night Football" at 6:15 p.m. MT.

