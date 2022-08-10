Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: Melvin Gordon III withheld from Wednesday practice as Broncos 'just taking care of his foot'

Aug 10, 2022 at 12:56 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Melvin Gordon III did not participate in the team's jog-through practice on Wednesday, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that the veteran running back is resting his foot.

"We're just taking care of his foot, and we're just making sure he's good," Hackett said. "He's another one of those older guys. We want to make sure he's primed and ready for the season."

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (back), safety Kareem Jackson (rest) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (shoulder) returned to practice as full participants after being withheld from Tuesday's session.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee), outside linebacker Christopher Allen (foot) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (ankle) were present at practice but did not participate.

'[Hamler's] doing great," Hackett said. "He's an unbelievable worker, just from his understanding of the offense. I thought he had a couple great days when he came out here. But again, with something like [a hamstring injury], we want to be sure we do everything the right way."

Tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring), cornerback Ronald Darby (chest), guard Netane Muti (knee), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (throat), running back Tyreik McAllister (hamstring) and guard Ben Braden (back) did not practice.

