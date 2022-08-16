Injury Report: Lloyd Cushenberry III and Luke Wattenberg held out of practice, Marquiss Spencer exits late

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' top two centers did not practice on Tuesday and are being evaluated on a "day by day" basis, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III missed his first practice, and Hackett said the team was "resting him up [and] just making sure he's good."
Rookie Luke Wattenberg, meanwhile, missed his second consecutive practice with an ankle injury that he suffered on Saturday against the Cowboys. He is also considered day to day.
Defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer will be evaluated after suffering an injury near the end of practice. Trainers examined his leg on the field, and he was able to walk off under his own power. He was later carted from the Broncos' indoor field to the locker room.
Wide receivers KJ Hamler (knee) and Tyrie Cleveland (throat), cornerback Ronald Darby (chest), inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow), guard Netane Muti (knee) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) also did not practice.
With Cushenberry and Wattenberg out, offensive lineman Graham Glasgow received an opportunity to take reps. During Saturday's preseason game, he saw time at center as he continues to work back from a season-ending ankle injury.
"The biggest step he took was in the game," Hackett said. "I thought he played really, really well in the game. He's just progressively gotten better. I think the more that he gets comfortable with coming back from the injury, the better he's going to get. It's great, because he's got a lot of flexibility upside there. He can play guard, center — all those things. I think that's really helpful for us, and he's done a nice job."