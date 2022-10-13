Injury Report: Limited with shoulder injury, Russell Wilson says he'll 'be ready' for 'Monday Night Football'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Quarterback Russell Wilson was limited in Thursday's practice with a right shoulder injury, but Wilson said he would be available to play Monday against the Chargers.

"I'll be OK," Wilson said Thursday. "I'll be ready."

Wilson said he had not suffered this injury during his career, but he noted that his shoulder was "getting better every day."

The Broncos' quarterback was among the 12 players who were limited for Thursday's practice.

Safety Caden Sterns (hip), tight end Eric Saubert (thigh), running backs Melvin Gordon III (neck/ribs) and Mike Boone (foot), nose tackle Mike Purcell (ankle), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), cornerbacks Darius Phillips (hamstring), Damarri Mathis (knee) and K'Waun Williams (wrist), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) were also limited.

Guard Dalton Risner (back) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) were the only players who did not practice.

"[It's] just something that came up here today, this morning, so we're just trying to work [him] through a little back issue," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Risner.

Outside linebackers Baron Browning (wrist) and Aaron Patrick (concussion), safety P.J. Locke (concussion) and running back Latavius Murray (wrist) were all listed as full participants

Safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and tight end Greg Dulcich are not required to be on the injury report after being designated for return from injured reserve, but Hackett said the team would evaluate their statuses this week. Hackett said he hopes to activate the players to the 53-man roster for Denver's Week 6 game, and Simmons echoed that he aims to play Monday.

"We'll get them practicing, see where they're at and we'll play that by ear, but we're hoping [they can play]," Hackett said.