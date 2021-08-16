Injury Report: LB Josey Jewell, DL McTelvin Agim among Broncos to return to practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos approach their second preseason game, several players returned from injury to practice on Monday.

Linebacker Josey Jewell (groin), wide receiver Diontae Spencer (knee), cornerback Mac McCain III (hamstring), outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and defensive ends Marquiss Spencer (ankle) and McTelvin Agim (groin) all participated in the team's session as they returned from absences of varying lengths.

Jewell had missed the most time of the above players, as he suffered his injury on July 31 and did not participate in practice for two weeks. Asked about the prospect of Jewell and Agim playing this weekend against the Seahawks, Fangio said it was a possibility.

"We'll see how they wake up tomorrow," Fangio said. "A lot of times when guys, they feel good now and then maybe tomorrow they wake up a little sore and whatnot. It's possible."

Linebacker Baron Browning also practiced Monday, as he passed his physical and was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list. He had not practiced since the Broncos' rookie minicamp in May.

"I don't know," Fangio said of when Browning may appear in a game. "We'll see how he proceeds here. I'm anxious to go watch the video of the few plays we gave him today and that's something we'll evaluate each and every day."

Not all of the Broncos' injured players returned, though, as running backs Melvin Gordon III (groin), Mike Boone (quad) and LeVante Bellamy (ankle), safety Trey Marshall (ankle), wide receiver Tim Patrick (groin) and defensive lineman Deyon Sizer (hamstring) missed practice. Bellamy and Marshall suffered their injuries in Saturday's game, while Gordon and Boone were injured in practice last week. Fangio said Marshall will likely miss two weeks with his injury and that Bellamy will "probably" be out for longer.

Fangio said the team continues to act with caution as they work Patrick back to the field.

"Not a concern long-term, but we just want to make sure before he goes back out there he's ready to go," Fangio said.

Outside linebacker Von Miller (personal), cornerback Ronald Darby (illness; not COVID-related), safety Caden Sterns (hip) and outside linebacker Andre Mintze (concussion) also missed practice.

Fangio said he thought Miller's baby was set to be born Monday, while Darby was sick. Sterns, meanwhile, was held out for precautionary reasons after playing 82 percent of the defensive snaps in Minnesota.