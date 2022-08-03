Injury report: KJ Hamler, Greg Dulcich take team reps during Broncos' jog-through practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver KJ Hamler and tight end Greg Dulcich participated in 11-on-11 work on Wednesday as the Broncos held a jog-through practice.

Hamler (knee) and Dulcich (hamstring) continue to work back from injuries and have not yet participated in full speed 11-on-11 drills. While the Broncos worked at a bit of a slower pace, their participation was seemingly a step forward.

Both players also participated in individual drills during practice.

Their returns will aid an offense that lost wide receiver Tim Patrick to a knee injury on Wednesday. He is expected to miss the entire 2022 season.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (throat) remained out of practice, while wide receiver Kendall Hinton missed practice with a knee injury.

"Just kind of [a] maintenance [day] on him," Hackett said of Hinton. "Want to make sure his knee's good, and we'll move forward with that."

Defensive lineman D.J. Jones (back) returned to stretch with the team but did not appear to have a helmet.