Injury Report: Key defenders cleared to return for Broncos vs. Jets

Oct 06, 2023 at 03:07 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Several key defenders are cleared to return to the field for the Broncos against the Jets.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and safety Justin Simmons (hip) improved to full participants on Friday, while inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) remained a full participant. All three players were not assigned game statuses for Sunday, which indicates they will be available to play.

Clark, Jewell and Simmons each missed Denver's Week 4 win, and Clark has not been able to play since Week 1. Simmons missed a pair of games with his injury.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) also remained a full participant in practice and was not given a game status.

"Any time you're getting healthy in certain positions, it helps," Head Coach Sean Payton said Friday. "… Each time there's one player, you get a little stronger in that group. We look forward to those guys [coming back]."

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad), running back Javonte Williams (quad) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) are listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Cushenberry and Purcell were limited in each of Denver's three practices this week, while Williams improved to a full participant on Friday after missing Wednesday's practice and being limited on Thursday.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee), who remains on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform, remained a limited participant but was declared out for the game.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory (not injury related - team decision) was also ruled out.

