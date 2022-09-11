Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: Josey Jewell downgraded to out for Broncos' Week 1 opener vs. Seahawks

Sep 11, 2022 at 02:08 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without one of their starting inside linebackers for their Week 1 game in Seattle.

Denver downgraded inside linebacker Josey Jewell to out for Monday's contest against the Seahawks, the team announced.

Jewell was listed as doubtful on the team's final practice report of the week.

The veteran player was listed as limited on Thursday with a calf injury and did not practice on Friday or Saturday.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Saturday that Alex Singleton would likely replace most of Jewell's snaps if the starter could not play.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) remain listed as questionable.

