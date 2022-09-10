Injury Report: Josey Jewell doubtful, three Broncos questionable for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell is unlikely to play on Monday and three Broncos are questionable for Denver's season opener in Seattle, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Saturday.

Jewell, who did not practice on Friday or Saturday after being listed as questionable on Thursday, is listed as doubtful for the game.

Hackett did not rule out the possibility of Jewell playing and said the team would continue to evaluate him over the next day.

"We're going to see what happens throughout today and tomorrow," Hackett said.

If Jewell cannot play, Hackett said, the team will rely on "a combination of all three" inside linebackers — Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad — but Singleton would get "most" of Jewell's snaps.

Griffith, who suffered an elbow injury during Denver's preseason opener, practiced in full all week and did not receive a game status designation, which indicates that he will be available for Monday's game.

The three players listed as questionable are outside linebacker Randy Gregory, wide receiver KJ Hamler and offensive lineman Billy Turner.