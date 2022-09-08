Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: Jonas Griffith a full participant, four Broncos limited in Thursday practice

Sep 08, 2022 at 03:12 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was a full participant in Thursday's practice as he continues to return from an elbow injury he suffered on Aug. 13 against the Cowboys.

Prior to practice, Griffith told media that he expects to play on Monday in Seattle.

"I think they gave me a time table of about four to six weeks, and I just told them — I was like, 'I'm playing Week 1 no matter what,'" Griffith said "… That was my goal and, you know, I'm just happy to be able to accomplish it."

Offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) were listed as limited on the Broncos' first official injury report of the 2022 season.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the Broncos were still discussing whether Gregory and Hamler would need to be on a pitch count for Week 1.

Hamler, who made his return to game action in the Broncos' preseason finale against Minnesota, said Thursday that his knee "felt good" in the days after playing for the first time in about 11 months.

"I'm still dealing with little aches and pains here and there, but that's all part of the process of coming off injury," Hamler said. "It's not the easiest, so I've just got to find ways to fight through it, got to prepare right. Every day before practice, do your routine and prep right, and drink, hydrate, eat — so just doing all the little things right just for me to be healthy and stay on the field."

The Broncos will announce game statuses on Saturday, ahead of their "Monday Night Football" matchup with Seattle.

