Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy returns to practice, among 10 Broncos listed as questionable for matchup with 49ers

Sep 23, 2022 at 02:05 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ten Broncos were officially listed as questionable to play in Sunday night's matchup with the 49ers.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II (shoulder), wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (rib/shoulder) and KJ Hamler (knee/hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf/knee), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), defensive linemen Dre'Mont Jones (neck) and Mike Purcell (elbow), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) are all questionable for "Sunday Night Football."

Cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) was the only player ruled out.

Cleveland, Jones and Cooper were the only players not to practice on Friday, as the other questionable players participated. Jones stretched with the team before working on a side field.

Jeudy, Jewell, Meinerz and Turner were all limited. Jeudy practiced for the first time since suffering his injury against the Texans.

"He's doing a good job," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "He's doing everything he can. He wants to be out there. He wants to be out there for the team. We'll see, continually, day by day."

Hamler, Purcell, Surtain and D.J. Jones improved to full participants.

