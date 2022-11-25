Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler among Broncos ruled out for Week 12 game vs. Panthers

Nov 25, 2022 at 01:45 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will again be without two of their top receivers as they prepare to face the Panthers.

Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) were ruled out for a Week 12 game against Carolina. Cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee) were ruled out, as well. All four players did not practice this week.

Outside linebacker Jake Martin (knee) and fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring) are questionable to play in the game. Martin and Beck were both limited on Friday.

"Those guys are both very talented players," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jeudy and Hamler. "We want them out there when we can get them healthy and get them out there for that. But we've got the guys that are ready to go and ready to rock, so we want to be sure that we're able to attack with those guys, as well."

Hamler has not played since a Week 8 win over Jacksonville, while Jeudy was injured on the first offensive snap of the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Titans.

In the wide receivers' absence, Hackett said wide receiver Brandon Johnson would be brought up from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup.

"I give him so much credit, Brandon," Hackett said. "… He was out for four weeks due to his injury. He was doing a great job — we all saw it in training camp. He earned his way up to get reps with the [first team] at times. And then he had the opportunity to come back here, was in great shape for a young guy — that's always a great thing to see — and was able to stay with the offense, so he didn't have to relearn anything. We were able to implement him in right away."

Long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (hand), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (knee), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (hand), running back Latavius Murray (wrist), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle) and Safety Justin Simmons (knee) all improved to full participants on Friday.

