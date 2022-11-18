Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy, Jonas Griffith among Broncos ruled out for matchup vs. Raiders

Nov 18, 2022 at 02:14 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without another defensive starter this weekend, as inside linebacker Jonas Griffith was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Griffith, fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), wide receivers KJ Hamler (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) were ruled out for a Week 11 matchup with the Raiders.

Griffith was limited with an ankle injury on Thursday and did not practice on Friday.

"He has had a nagging thing going on, and he aggravated it during practice," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday.

Jeudy, who did not practice this week, remains day to day. Hackett said he's hopeful Jeudy can return against the Panthers in Week 12.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip), offensive lineman Tom Compton (back), tackle Cam Fleming (quad), guard Graham Glasgow (shoulder) and wide receiver Kendall Hinton (shoulder) are questionable for the game. Browning, Compton, Fleming and Glasgow were limited all week in practice. Hinton did not practice Thursday but returned in a limited capacity on Friday.

"Good, good," Hackett said of Hinton's status. "He was limited, but it's one of those things where we just want to keep monitoring him and make sure he's ready to go, because we're low at that position right now."

Safety Justin Simmons (knee) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (illness) improved to full participants in Friday's practice and were not given game statuses. The lack of a game status indicates Simmons and Uwazurike will be available for Sunday's game.

