Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy among six Broncos questionable for #NOvsDEN

Nov 27, 2020 at 01:59 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle/Achilles) is among the six Broncos listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Jeudy was limited during Wednesday's practice and did not practice on Thursday. Denver did not practice on Friday, but Jeudy was listed as a limited participant on the team's estimated practice report.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot), tackle Demar Dotson (calf/hand), guard Graham Glasgow (calf), linebacker Joe Jones (calf) and nose tackle Sylvester Williams (elbow) were also listed as questionable. The team estimated that Callahan would have been a full participant in Friday's practice, while Dotson, Glasgow, Jones and Williams were estimated to be limited participants. Dotson and Glasgow did not practice Wednesday before being limited on Thursday, while Jones and Williams were limited all week.

Safety Trey Marshall (shin) was ruled out after not practicing this week.

Outside linebacker Malik Reed (ankle) was not given a game status after being listed as limited on Thursday, which indicates he will be available to play. He was estimated to be a full participant on Friday.

Advertising