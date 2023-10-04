Injury Report: ILB Josey Jewell, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to return to practice ahead of matchup with Jets

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Four of the Broncos' key players returned to practice Wednesday ahead of Denver's Week 5 matchup with the Jets.

Safety Justin Simmons (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip), outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) all returned to practice as limited participants after missing Sunday's win over the Bears.

Jewell, Clark and Purcell did not practice last week, while Simmons was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice on Friday.

"I've got to focus on getting healthy," Clark said Wednesday. "That's my number one priority right now, to be at 100 percent healthy. I'm sure everybody knows what I can do when I'm 100 percent healthy."

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) and center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad) were also limited in Wednesday's practice.

Running back Javonte Williams (quad) and outside linebacker Randy Gregory (NIR - team decision) were the lone players on the active roster who did not practice.

The Broncos' starting running back exited Denver's Week 4 game in the first half, while Head Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday "it was best for our team right now" to move on from Gregory.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee) was a limited participant in his return to practice, while safety P.J. Locke (toe) was a full participant. Browning and Locke remain on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and Reserve/Injured, respectively.

The Broncos began their 21-day practice windows on Wednesday, and Payton said Locke was closer to a return than Browning.